Chicago Circus Clown Kanye Considering ‘Christian Genius Billionaire’ Name Change, 2024 Presidential Run

Kanye Considering “Christian Genius Billionaire” Name Change

Oh bwoooooy, y’alls friend Kanye has done it again. This time the Chicagoan clown made a surprise appearance at the fifth annual Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York alongside Yeezy footwear designer Steven Smith.

While there everyone’s fave Beezlebub Bozo told the packed crowd that he’s considering changing in his name in part because he felt disrespected by Forbes not recognizing his billionaire status.

With that in mind, we might be getting “Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West” very soon.

“Martin Luther King didn’t get killed because he had a dream; he had something else he was going to talk about,” said Yeezy, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “He talked about black empowerment, economic empowerment,” said West. “When I did Forbes, I showed them a $890 million receipt and they still didn’t say ‘billionaire’. They don’t want us to know that we can buy land; they don’t want us to have the 100 percent ownership [that] I have at Yeezy.” “When people say it’s crass to call yourself a billionaire, I say I might legally change my name to ‘Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West’ for a year until y’all understand exactly what it is… It will be on the license plate.”

SMH.

He also told the room that he’s mulling over a 2024 Presidential run—a comment that sparked raucous laughter in his face.

“When I run for President in 2024,” said Kanye as laughter ensued in the back. “What y’all laughing at? We would create so many jobs! I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk. When you see headlines saying Kanye’s crazy — one in three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can’t say nothing, they got no opinion, they’re so scared!”

Kimmy Cakes was also in the audience to witness her husband’s latest antics, watch (Christian Genius Billionaire) Kanye below.