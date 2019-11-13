Pure Comedy: Kerry Washington Reveals The Reason She Sometimes Gets Texts Meant For Kanye West [Video]

Kerry Washington Talks Getting Texts From Friends Meant For Kanye

Kerry Washington stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night to talk about her role in Frozen 2.

While she’s in the hot seat, the actress also talks about being in Jimmy & Norman Lear’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Jeffersons, Jamie Foxx’s hilarious flub on the show, Will Ferrell’s involvement in casting her, and shooting the movie American Son for Netflix after performing it on Broadway for four months.

She also talks about Michelle Obama coming to see the show, Kanye West using her name in a song, accidentally receiving Kanye’s texts, and she reveals whether or not she’d be open to Scandal coming back. Peep the video down below to hear what she has to say.