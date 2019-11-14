Big Boy’s Neighborhood: Tory Lanez Talks ‘Chixtape 5,’ Misconceptions About Himself, Drake Getting Boo’d & More [Video]

Tory Lanez Talks About His Latest Project With Big Boy

Tory Lanez is the latest artist to stop by Big Boy’s Neighborhood to chat about music.

While he’s in the building, the rapper talks about his latest project, Chinxtape 5, some of the public’s misconceptions about him and his career, how he feels about Drake getting boo’d during his performance at Camp Flog Gnaw, and so much more. Check out the full interview down below to hear how Tory is doing these days get an update on when we can expect even more music.