Purity Policing T.I. Discussing #HymenGate Hubbub On Jada Pinkett’s ‘Red Table Talk’

Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk Facebook watch show has become a cultural hit to say the very least. The table has become a safe space where people can come and live their truth while 100% doing damage control in the wake of drama. Most notably Jada came to the rescue of ex-Kardashian bestie Jordyn Woods when she was being accused of home wrecking Khloe Kardashian and serial cheater Tristian Thompson’s unfaithful home. The results from that episode had Jordyn Woods go from being called every name you can think of to having the public on her side and defending her as if they weren’t slamming her hours prior.

While walking the red carpet for “Hala” Jada broke the news of who her next guest in need of image repair would be— and this one’s gonna be GOOD.

Jada exclusively told ET (Entertainment Tonight), that her next guest would be none other than valiant vocabulary lover T.I.

“My next big guest is Tip. T.I. is coming to the table. Yes indeed,” Pinket Smith revealed. “And of course, he’s going to address the controversy that has been swirling.”

Not only that, T.I.’s apparently bringing Tiny to the table to discuss their former marital issues.

“We just shot that [episode of Red Table Talk] today,” Pinkett Smith shared. “And then he and [his wife] Tiny sit down and talk about how they survived, in regards to their marriage. So that will be next Monday.”

As previously reported T.I.’s been dragged from front to last page of the Dictionary for disclosing he tags along to his daughter Deyjah’s gynecologist visits to make sure she hasn’t been penetrated. Some celebrities such as Jeannie Mai tried to defend Tip and this action but it didn’t work and only got Jeannie and other stars stray bullets for their foolishness. The ignorance has been the talk of social media for nearly three weeks.

When T.I. made this statement surely wasn’t aware of how out of pocket the comment was, even though anyone with sense knows this is abusive behavior from a mile away and also very sick. Since the social media backlash began trending the entire “Ladies Like Us” podcast episode featuring Tip has been deleted and erased off the Internet with only clips left on Twitter.

Not only that his daughter Deyjah has deleted her social media completely, so it’s definitely time for Tip to talk.

Will YOU be tuning in to see T.I. on Red Table Talk Monday, November 25???