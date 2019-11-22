Pure Comedy: Lil Nas X Goes Undercover On Reddit, Twitter & Instagram To Answer Fan Questions [Video]

Lil Nas X Goes Undercover On Social Media

On the latest episode of GQ’s series Actually Me, country trap star Lil Nas X goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from Reddit, Instagram, Twitter and more.

Throughout the video, the Grammy nominee answers some of the most pressing questions coming from his fans online about his career, his personal life, and how he makes money. Is he going to collab with SZA anytime soon? How did he get Billy Ray Cyrus to be part of the Old Town Road Remix? Will we ever hear a Lil Uzi verse on “Panini”?

Find out the answers to all of these questions and more by checking out the video down below: