Spotify X Motown Host ‘Queen & Slim’ Screening In ATL, Lauryn Hill, The Dream & Other Artists Awe Audience

Spotify X Motown Host ‘Queen & Slim’ Screening In ATL

Spotify and Motown Records want to know if you “can be their legacy.” That’s the question that lingered after Atlanta was set ablaze Friday with an exclusive screening of a highly-anticipated film featuring that very quote.

The two musical powerhouses recently hosted a special event at the city’s Woodruff Arts Center to celebrate the music from Queen & Slim. After guests watched the motion picture starring Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya as outlaws turned folk heroes, a conversation on the music that scored their journey was held with Director Melina Matsoukas and President of Motown Records Ethiopia Habtemariam, who served as executive soundtrack producers, along with Coach K, COO of Quality Control. Head of Spotify Artist and Talent Relations, Chaka Zulu hosted the convo and Melina and Ethiopia reflected on their work behind the scenes to make Quee & Slim’s soundtrack as memorable as other black film’s. Melina named Waiting To Exhale” and “The Nutty Professor” as just a few examples.

“I had to talk to people to do the soundtrack and honestly it was all these white voices and I was too busy concentrating on the visuals to really even think,” said Melina. “And then I got home and you [Ethiopia] got that call. [I said] You have to do this soundtrack, you see me. Also, you’ll deal with all my crazy, so I need somebody who sees me and is a real partner in this and Ethiopia and the whole Motown has completely been that.”

Following the conversation, guests including T.I. and Tiny and former Mayor Kasim Reed were treated to performances by several artists from the soundtrack including none other than Ms. Lauryn Hill who performed her first track in five years, “Guarding The Gates” as well as classics like “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

Other performers included Moses Sumney, Tiana Major9 and The Dream who performed his song “Mercedes Benz” from the soundtrack and his classic “Fancy.”

Queen & Slim hits theaters this Thanksgiving Thursday—-will YOU be watching???

See more photos from the Spotify X Motown “Queen & Slim’ Screening