Porsha Williams Speaks On #RHOA Reconciling With Dennis McKinley, Wants Fans To Stop Booing Him

Porsha Williams Speaks On #RHOA Reconciling With Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams is confirming what real fans already know, she’s ALL the way reconciled with her fiance.

The RHOA housewife was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” last night alongside David Alan Grier and dished on her relationship. As previously reported Porsha confessed that Dennis cheated on her while she was pregnant and she’s been seen this season struggling to cope. Apparently, that’s all in the past however and Porsha is moving on.

She told And Cohen that she and her Hot Dog Factory bae have indeed reconciled and are planning to wed next year.

“We are reengaged, we are working on our family,” said Porsha who admitted that she found out about Dennis’ infidelity only two weeks before filming RHOA. “I love him and he loves me, it takes time. We’re doing what’s best for our family.”

Later in the season fans will see Dennis pop up on a cast trip and beg for Porsha’s forgiveness before getting down on one knee and re-proposing.

That’s not all, however, poor Porsha is also asking fans to stop shading her husband-to-be.

