A Pattern? The Internet Is Checking Drake For Texting Yet ANOTHER Underage Celebrity

Drake Texts Billie Eilish

Sometimes we have to have difficult conversations with our faves, no matter how uncomfortable they are. Drake is one of the most beloved artists in the game but we have to address his penchant for texting underage celebrities. First, he caused controversy last year by texting teenager Millie Bobby Brown and having multiple conversations with her about her wardrobe. Then there was speculation that he was close to Jorja Smith when she was younger. Now, Billie Eilish has revealed that Drake texts her, too, as she told Vanity Fair:

“Drake is like the nicest dude I’ve ever spoken to. I mean, I’ve only like texted him, but he’s so nice. Like, he does not need to be nice, you know what I mean?”

Drake is 33-years-old and Eilish is just 17. Many feel as though there is no appropriate reason for him to be texting her. Is he “grooming” her? Is this inappropriate? Or completely harmless?

Twitter definitely has some thoughts.