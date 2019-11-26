Lauryn Taught Me: Summer Walker Allegedly Shows Up Hours Late To Show After Frolicking Through The 6 With Drake
- By Bossip Staff
Summer Walker Shows Up Late To Show, Gets Dragged (AGAIN)
It’s getting reallyyyy hard to defend socially anxious siren Summer Walker who allegedly made her fans wait hours in the cold while she frolicked around the 6 with Drake (and posted it on social media!) during the last stop of her problem-plagued tour.
Now, we don’t know if there were any other circumstances surrounding the delay, but fans claim the show started 2-3 hours late without an opener and only lasted roughly 45 minutes. YIKES!
At this point, it’s getting spooky out here for the misunderstood R&B starlet who sent Twitter into YET ANOTHER tizzy with her questionable shenanigans.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Summer Walker showing up hours late to her Toronto show on he flip.
