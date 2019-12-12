Here’s What Happened When Cassie Shared An Ovary-Melting Sneak Peek Of Baby Frankie
Cassie Shares First Photo Of Baby Frankie
Everyone’s buzzing over Cassie’s post-Diddy bundle of joy–Frankie Stone Fine–who’s already melting hearts (and ovaries), especially on Instagram where she made her precious debut (well, kinda) while fueling heart-eyed hysteria across the internet.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Cassie’s precious reveal on the flip.
