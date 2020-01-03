Big Baddie Energy: Hottest New Year Slayyyys (So Far)

Saweetie last night in Vegas pic.twitter.com/pY9hqaV0Rs — Saweetie Daily (@SaweetieDaily) December 31, 2019

Hottest New Year Slays

2020 is off to a beautiful start (if you’re ignoring our impending war with Iran) bursting with big baddie energy from glammed up hotties and our fave celebs who continue to fuel heart eye hysteria across the whole entire internet.

Peep the hottest new year slayyys (so far) on the flip.