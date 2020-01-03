Big Baddie Energy: Hottest New Year Slayyyys (So Far)

- By Bossip Staff
Hottest New Year Slays

2020 is off to a beautiful start (if you’re ignoring our impending war with Iran) bursting with big baddie energy from glammed up hotties and our fave celebs who continue to fuel heart eye hysteria across the whole entire internet.

View this post on Instagram

Peep the hottest new year slayyys (so far) on the flip.

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Happy New Year!!! #2020

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

    View this post on Instagram

    When my husband plays photographer 😏

    A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Best view @oriananyc 🖤

    A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on

