Meet Your Match: Hot Girl Final Boss Lori Harvey Finally Posts A Pic With Rumored Boo & Toxic Masculinity Tastemaker Future

Lori Harvey Seemingly Confirms Her Relationship With Future

It looks like Future and Lori Harvey are finally ready to go public with their relationship following some romantic birthday festivities for the latter.

Harvey is celebrating her 23rd birthday this weekend in Jamaica, and even though they kept it on the down low, it’s pretty common knowledge throughout the tabloids that she was there with Future, who she’s been linked to since her break-up with Diddy last year.

When Lori excitedly posted a snap mentioning the commencement of her b-day trip, she showed off some footage of her hotel room lined with candles and roses–That’s when some eagle-eyed fans noticed that this very birthday “surprise” has been done by Future many times before, as documented by former girlfriends Brittni Mealy and Joie Chavis.

But apparently, Lori isn’t phased by the repetitive romantic gesture. Quite the contrary…She’s so in love that she decided to make things official on the ‘gram! Harvey posted a short video clip of her getting a kiss on the cheek with the caption “Life is Good,” referencing the song her man Future just released with Drake earlier this week.

These two are notorious for jumping from relationship to relationship–but now, it looks like the both of them may have finally met their match.