Baddies & Booty Meats: Jordyn Woods Shares Screen-Lickable Thirst Traps From Litty Jamaica Getaway

- By Bossip Staff
View this post on Instagram

made it 💚💛❤️

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

Jordyn Woods Melts Instagram (AGAIN) With Jamaican Slayyy

You may have peeped that Jordyn Woods is setting all kinds of screen-lickable thirst traps in Jamaican paradise with baddie BFF Lori Harvey who’s celebrating her birthday with newly-posted boo-for-now Future.

Oh yes, it’s very lit on the island–so lit, that Marjorie Harvey popped up–for the special occasion that blessed us with sun-kissed Jordyn Woods deliciousness currently fueling thirsty hysteria across the internet.

View this post on Instagram

one love, one heartttt🦎🇯🇲🖤💃🏽

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Jordyn’s latest InstaSlay on the flip.

View this post on Instagram

On the way 🖤 bathing suit @mattecollection

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

