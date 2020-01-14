Toxic In Love: Funniest (And Pettiest) Reactions To Lori Harvey & Future’s Dirty Sprite Debauchery

Lori Harvey just posted future and I know Steve somewhere looking like this. pic.twitter.com/ByIU59E6ko — Alexis 🦋💕 (@AlexisMarlene2) January 12, 2020

Hilariously Petty Reactions To Lori Harvey & Future “Dating”

Ah yes, the beautifully toxic baeship between Hot Girl Hall of Famer Lori Harvey & Fertile Future is actually happening and we couldn’t be more in their business.

At first, we weren’t 100% sure if they were serious about each other until a video of Future kissing her on the cheek during her birthday baecay in Jamaica hit the web and sparked all kinds of chaos.

Oh yes, it’s looking preeeetty official between the toxic titans currently fueling hilarious hysteria across the internet.

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to Lori & Future’s toxic on the flip.