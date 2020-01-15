THIS Is Why Fans Think Drake & Kendrick Lamar Might Have Tracks On Big Sean’s Upcoming Album…

Fans Think They’ve Figured Out The Features On Big Sean’s Album

Big Sean fans–and fans of hip-hop in general–have been patiently waiting for the rapper’s return since he dropped his last project, I Decided, 3 years ago. Now, after a lot of talk about being in album mode, it finally seems like we’re closer than ever, and people are taking any little tidbit of information they can get until an album actually comes out.

With eagle-eyed fans on the prowl, some hints in the background of a recent photo have a lot of listeners convinced that Sean’s next project boasts an insane list of features. This all started when YK Osiris posted a picture on Instagram from when he visited Big Sean.

In the last slide, Osiris’ photo with the rapper features a whiteboard in the background that some fans are convinced shows a list of features. This list is titled Detroit II–which could be the name of Sean’s upcoming project–and it shows a whole slew of fellow artists including Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Young Thug, Future, Lizzo, and more that can’t be made out clearly.

Big Sean hasn’t commented to confirm or deny that any of these artists will be on his album–but YK Osiris did turn off comments on that IG photo, which does raise a few suspicions.

These definitely aren’t guaranteed but I can make out Drake, Kendrick, Chris Brown, Thug, and maybe Future and Lizzo pic.twitter.com/XNAsUtrg54 — Welliam Damnington (@welIdamn) January 15, 2020

If these huge names were to be on Sean’s album, that would be a big deal on its own–but most fans are surprised to see Kendrick Lamar listed, since the two have a tumultuous history of back-and-forth jabs.

While there’s no further info on when we can find out if these rumors are actually true, Big Sean is playing Coachella in April, so there’s a good chance his album drops before then.