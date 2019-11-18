Twenty88 Again? Big Sean And Jhene Aiko Reportedly Back Together Just In Time For Cuffing Season

Big Sean & Jhene Aiko Reportedly Back Together Once Again

We are officially approaching the end of November, and if you follow the cuffing season guidelines, you know it’s time to narrow down the semi-finalists for you winter cheek-clobbering companion. By December, it’s time to head on over to the gram and make it officially known who’s won.

For Big Sean and Jhene Aiko it looks they’ve already ditched the new talent and prospects to get back with one another, instead.

At the start of cuffing pre-season in September, Jhene dropped her track, “Triggered,” a song which many suspected was the start of her trying to get that ole thang Big Sean back. Not even a day or two later, Sean broke the news that the two would officially begin work on the follow-up to their Twenty88 debut album. That information alone is all the Internet needed to speculate that her song had him back in her grasp.

The two have even been expressing their love for each other all throughout Instagram and their respective songs for what seems like all of 2019 like they don’t have one another’s phone number for some reason.

First, Jhene released “ ‘Wasted Love Freestyle 2018,” when the clock hit midnight on 2019. Then, Sean came in with “Single Again,” which featured his ex Jhene, causing even more confusion. With all the subliminals, Instagram posts, and songs back-and-forth, it’s been confusing for fans to figure out what’s actually going on with these two. But now, all of that speculation might finally come to an end.

Big Sean stepped out for Jhene’s birthday party recently, which came right after he made sure to get it in the news cycle that he made her orgasm 9 times a day via a new song of hers. Then, most recently, TMZ broke the news that they caught the couple acting all the way cuffed and cuddled up with each other out in Malibu.

While it isn’t official, no one–and we mean no one–goes to Malibu and cuddles in public when their relationship is not official. Hopefully, these intimate photos mean these two are finding happiness with each other once again. Because if this is some weird marketing roll-out, them fighting will probably get us to listen to their music quicker than this whole ordeal.