“You Ain’t Do Sh*t”: Bhad Bhabie Blasts Alleged Stripper Smashing Pappy For Coming Sideways At Her Mama
Danielle Bregoli AKA Bhad Bhabie Feuds With Her Father
Teenage rapper/Dr. Phil star Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie is dragging her biological father to her followers after he tried to take shots at her mother.
Last week footage circulated on the internet of Bregoli’s mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli, allegedly getting into a physical altercation with the teen. Bregoli’s father, Ira Peskowitz took to Facebook to publicly share his disapproval of how his daughter is being raised.
I want a restraining order against this man. This is my biological father but is also the same man who walked out on my mother when I was three months old for some stripper that he met in Canada then got married to her March 27 of 2004 the day after my first birthday which he wasn’t EVEN THERE FOR. He never wanted to see me the one time the court was making him see me he decided to “cancel”. This man did not want a damn thing to do with me until I got famous. Not to mention also signed his rights away in exchange of 20k. This man makes a big deal out of everything I can’t even post a video as a joke without this man making it seem more than it is. All he wants is spot light when he really needs mental help! This man is mentally ill. Wasn’t only cheating on my momma with strippers but men too
15-year-old Danielle’s meltdown over her “bhad” father didn’t stop here. She continued to drag him on video.
Bhad Bhabie went live to air out her father for speaking on her and her mother. She uses lots of foul language and her volume is on 100 while addressing her pops.
