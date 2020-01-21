Life Is GOOD: Lori Harvey Drops MORE Spectacular Thirst Traps From Melanin-Kissed Baecay

- By Bossip Staff
View this post on Instagram

Brown Skin Girls 👑

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

Lori Harvey Drops MORE Delicious Baecay pics

We’ve decided to stan toxic princess Lori Harvey and her league of extraordinary baddie BFFs who dropped another round of spectacular thirst traps on the gram and extended their 2020 winning streak.

Oh yes, Lori, Jordyn, Teyana, Normani, Taina and Amaya’s IGs have ALL been boomin’ for days, and yes, we absolutely LOVE to see it.

View this post on Instagram

Y’all ready for the movie yet? 🥵

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

Hit the flip for MORE spectacular thirst traps from Lori’s now legendary baecay.

View this post on Instagram

Brown Skin Girls 👑

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

View this post on Instagram

Y’all ready for the movie yet? 🥵

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

View this post on Instagram

Jamaica archives with my ladies 🇯🇲

A post shared by Amaya Colon (@amayacolonn) on

View this post on Instagram

💚🖤💛

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Mellow yellow 💛💛 @prettylittlething

    A post shared by Taina W (@latainax3) on

