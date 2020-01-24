Colleague Co-Sign: Kobe Bryant’s Ex-Teammate Rick Fox Agrees That WNBA Players Could Play In NBA [Video]

Rick Fox Agrees With Kobe Bryant About WNBA Women Playing In The NBA

Earlier this week we reported on Kobe Bryant’s comments about how there are WNBA players who could be giving grown a$$ men in the NBA HELL on a nightly basis.

TMZ caught up with Kobe’s former teammate Rick Fox in the streets of LA and asked him about The Mamba’s comments. Here’s what he had to say:

TMZ also caught up with one of the subjects of Kobe’s co-sign, Elena Delle Donne and asked her about the trending conversation. Check out how she reacted:

We doubt it will ever happen, but it would be VERY interesting to see women compete against men for an entire 82-game NBA season.