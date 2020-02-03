Who’s That Girl? A Gallery Of Lil Wayne’s Body Positive Fiance La’Tecia Thomas’ Most Banging Pics

Gallery of La’Tecia Thomas’ Most Banging Pics

In case you missed it, Lil Wayne made his relationship very public this weekend by enjoying all the Super Bowl festivities with his boo La’Tecia Thomas right by his side. He alluded to hanging up his jersey last week on Drink Champs and now we see how that happened. La’Tecia Thomas is one baddie and she’s more than just a bawdie. Thomas is an activist, spreading the gospel of body positivity and considered an elite plus-size model.

We decided to do some digging on this woman who seemed to pop up out of nowhere and find some of her absolute most banging body pics. You’re welcome…and we can’t wait for those wedding bells to ring.