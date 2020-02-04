Megan The Stallion Killed The G-Eazy Rumor And We Can Finally Start Black History Month

- By Bossip Staff
Megan Thee Stallion hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

Source: Radio One Digital / @Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

Meg Thee Stallion Denies G-Eazy Hookup

Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy absolutely obliterated the internet on Monday when they sparked rumors that they were dating and smashing each other’s cakes to smithereens. Hoteps and hotties alike were losing their damned minds.

However, Meg hurried up and let us know that the video was nothing more than a troll job. The entire things was just for jokes. Twitter breathed a sigh of relief and got back to alllll the jokes.

Enjoy the jokes and get ready to commence Black History Month. It was spooky for us for a bit…

