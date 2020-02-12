It’s A Wrap: Andrew Yang Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

Andrew Yang Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

It’s a wrap for the Yang gang. Andrew Yang has announced that he’s ended his bid for the White House. The tech entrepreneur made the announcement Tuesday during the New Hampshire presidential primary. The initial results showed that he would once again have a less than stellar finish so he told his supporters that he’s calling it quits.

“We’ve accomplished so much together,” Yang said. “While there is great work left to be done — you know I am the MATH guy — it is clear tonight from the numbers that we are not going to win this race. I am not someone who wants to accept donations and support in a race that we will not win,” Yang told supporters. “And so tonight, I am announcing I am suspending my campaign for president.”

He also noted that his campaign “outlasted over a dozen senators, governors and members of Congress to become the most exciting force in this entire race.”

“The Yang Gang has fundamentally shifted the direction of this country and transformed our politics, and we are only continuing to grow,” Yang continued.

Prior to ending his campaign, Yang had already let go of dozens of campaign staffers last week. He was supported by the likes of Dave Chappelle and Donald Glover and he’s following in the footsteps of Kamala Harris and Cory Booker who both suspended their campaigns as well.

Yang also confirmed his campaign suspension on Twitter.

I am so proud of this campaign. Thank you to everyone who got us here. 🙏 — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) February 12, 2020

We’ll be back. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) February 12, 2020

During last night’s New Hampshire primary Senator Bernie Sanders pulled out a win.

