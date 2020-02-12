Nice Job Phaedra! Former ATL Mayor Kasim Reed Officially Divorced, Gets Joint Custody & Keeps Marital Home (Exclusive)

Former RHOA Star Phaedra Parks Repped Mayor In Split From Wife Sarah Elizabeth Langford

Former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed has quietly settled his divorce from his now ex-wife Sarah-Elizabeth Langford, BOSSIP has learned.

The two-term mayor, who led Atlanta from 2010 through 2018, and his former spouse agreed to a settlement last week that would see them both have joint legal custody of their daughter, not pay each other any alimony and have him pay child support.

Under the terms of their deal – which was obtained by BOSSIP – Langford will have primary physical custody of their little girl, and Reed will pay her $1,662 a month in child support. Reed will also have to pony up for the girl’s private school and continue to pay for her health insurance.

Reed will get to stay in their former family home for the next two years and three months, and after that, will put the house on the market and split the sale profits down the middle, their divorce settlement states.

Each spouse will retain their own property, and they don’t have joint debt or joint bank accounts. Reed will also pay Langford $10,000 for her legal bills.

We exclusively revealed that Langford filed for divorce from Reed in September, saying the marriage was irretrievably broken and that there was no hope for reconciliation.

Interestingly, both sides agreed to a gag order on the case, and if they’re caught doing so, could be fined $50,000, their settlement says.

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks represented Reed in the divorce, while Langford – herself an attorney – was represented by legal eagle Randall Kessler. We’ve reached out to both lawyers for comment.