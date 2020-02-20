Tooth Fairy: Kanye West, Rich The Kid & More Celebs Who Went To Colombia To See Dr. Mario

Celebs Who Went To Colombia To See Dr. Mario For Their Teeth

Earlier this week, the Internet went crazy for Moneybagg Yo’s new set of pearly white veneers and the Internet went into detective mode trying to figure out who, what, when, where and why he got them done. It wasn’t difficult to find out that his boo, Ari Fletcher, was with him to connect the dots, and she ended up taking him to her doctor–who actually has a really good reputation in the industry.

Dr. Mario Alfonso Montoya Paz has been making “Billion Dollar Smiles” just as long as Fashion Nova has been on your timeline pushing clothes via your favorite IG honey. Why not take a look at all the celebrity smiles he’s brought to us over the years? Everyone from MoneyBagg Yo, Ari Fletcher, Kanye West, Safaree, Lira Galore, Rich The Kid, 6ix9ine, and many others have made that trip to Colombia just to get their teeth right.

Click the next few pages to see some pictures of who has had the pleasure of getting work done by Dr. Mario: