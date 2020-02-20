Cry Me A River: Boosie Claims A Gay Manager At Planet Fitness Refused Him After His Transphobic Comments On D Wade’s Daughter

Boosie Claims A Gay Manager Refused Him After Transphobic Comments

Boosie Badazz was facing some controversy this week after he went on a transphobic rant, in which he gave his unwarranted opinion about Dwyane Wade and his trans daughter, Zaya.

“Dwyane Wade, you gone too f***ing far, dawg,” He said on Instagram. “That is a male. A 12-year-old…Don’t cut his d**k off, bruh.”

Now, only a few days later, Boosie has posted a follow-up video, which comes after he was apparently denied service at a Planet Fitness in Georgia. His initial IG post was filmed inside a Planet Fitness.

“Do not go to Planet Fitness, they racist, they haters. They just put me out Planet Fitness for what I said about Dwyane Wade son…And they said I said in a video one of they employees was f****ts or some s**t… They got roaches in that b***h.”

In the caption, Boosie even shared the exact address of that specific gym, ranting more about how he thinks the establishment is racist and belittling one of the branch’s employees for supposedly being gay.

“Manager who was gay refused to let me n Planet Fitness because of my past actions on social media about gender etc…They racist, they have roaches, n they shower water don’t get hot !! Get out ya feelings lil b***h… B***h u want a gay child but don’t nobody want to have a baby for yo sissy ass now u mad.”

Even with outsiders telling Boosie how wrong he is and being denies service for his words, he continues to use homophobic slurs and still misgenders Zaya–so it’s unlikely that he’ll try to educate himself on this subject anytime soon.