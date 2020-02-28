The Breakfast Club: G Herbo Talks Personal And Musical Growth, His Album ‘PTSD’ & Giving Back To Chicago [Video]

G Herbo is the latest rapper to stop by The Breakfast Club to sit down for a conversation with DJ Envy, Angela Yee, and Charlamagne Tha God. The Chicago native talked to the trio for half-an-hour as he prepares for the rest of the press he has to do for release of his brand new album, PTSD.

During their conversation, Herbo talks about going to therapy, how the death of Juice WRLD affected him and so many others, growth in both his personal life and his music, and how he plans on continuing to give back to Chicago as he advances in his career.

Check out the full interview down below to see what the rapper has to say about his new project and what else he has going on right now: