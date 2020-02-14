R. Kelly Paid Off Alleged Sex Tape Vic & Her Family For 15 Years, Feds Say (Exclusive)

R. Kelly Accused Of Exploiting School Girls For Years; First Trial To Begin Later This Year

R. Kelly made sure the alleged victim in his sex tape case never spoke out by bribing her and her family with monthly payments, an extended trip abroad and a new SUV.

That’s according to a new indictment against the disgraced singer, which accuses him of lavishing expensive gifts and cash on the unnamed woman and her family for 15 years in exchange for them not speaking out against him in his first child sex abuse case in 2008. He was later acquitted in that case.

The feds said Kelly ensured that the girl and her family couldn’t be found by authorities during that trial because he’d shipped them all off on an extended international vacation, according to the indictment, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

Kelly also used his co-defendants to funnel monthly payments of $1,150 to the girl that was marked “Settlement,” sent the girl’s father a check for $30,000 and bought the girl a new GMC Denali, Kelly’s new indictment says.

In exchange, the feds said the girl lied to police about her interactions with the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer, while her father lied to a grand jury that his daughter wasn’t the girl pictured having sex with Kelly on the tape, the indictment states.

The feds said in the late 90s, Kelly, 53, coerced the unidentified woman, known in the indictment as “Minor 1,” to engage in illegal sexually explicit acts while Kelly recorded them.

Kelly is facing several simultaneous lawsuits that accuse him of using his power, wealth and celebrity to sexually exploit teens and young women for years. In this specific case, federal prosecutors say he and his employees conspired to destroy recordings he’d made having sex with various underage girls.

He has pled not guilty and is scheduled to head to trial later this year.