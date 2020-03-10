DaLawsuit: Woman Assaulted By DaBaby Lawyers Up

We saw this one coming…

DaBaby might be facing a lawsuit over that concert slap of a woman. As previously reported DaBaby was caught on camera violently assaulting a woman at his “Up Close N Personal” tour in Tampa. During the show, the Charlotte rapper was seen walking in with his security in tow before cocking back and slapping a fan in the face.

DaBaby slaps a woman as he’s walking through a crowd of people. pic.twitter.com/bx6Ds717iu — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) March 8, 2020

The fan has been identified as Tyonesha Laws and of course, she’s got legal counsel. Tyronesha’s lawyer Matt Morgan told TMZ that he’s looking forward to seeing Mr. Kirk [DaBaby] in court.

“Morgan & Morgan has been retained to represent the interests of Tyronesha Laws. Ms. Laws has received DaBaby’s Instagram message. We look forward to speaking with Mr. Kirk.”

Mind you this comes after DaBaby initially told concertgoers he’d pay $10,000 if they identified the woman in the video so he could sue her himself. He walked that comment back, however, and apologized.

“I do sincerely apologize. I do,” said DaBaby. “I’m very sorry to there was a female on the other end of that flashlight on that phone. “Keep in mind, I couldn’t see you cuz you got the flash this close to me, which is ok,” he continued. “It’s no problem. A lot people did. “They didn’t put it as close as you put it, but a lot of people had flashing me. That’s ok. That’s what I signed up for.” “I just wish you could’ve respected me the way I would’ve respected you,” he added. “I still got love for you.”

Oh, Mr. Kirk. You’ve GOT to start keeping your hands to yourself.

Do YOU think Tyonesha Laws has a case against DaBaby???