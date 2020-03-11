Da Brat’s Rumored Fiancee Jesseca Dupart Shows Her Some Nail Design Love

Jesseca Dupart Get Da Brats Name On Her Nails

- By Bossip Staff

Weeks ago, rumors floated around the net that So So Def rapper Da Brat was engaged to influencer and entrepreneur Jesseca Dupart but nothing was confirmed. Now we know that Jesseca at least has an affinity for the rapper since she opted to dedicate a whole acrylic set of nails to her.

Today Jesseca aka BB Judy had her digits decked out in bling that spelled out “SO SO BRAT” in homage to her rumored sweetie. The photo was originally posted by nail tech @DassaAffects then quickly deleted, but not before there were screenshots.

Do you think these two are in a relationship but are trying to keep things under wraps?

Judy said she isn’t confirming or denying the relationship in a post after the engagement rumors surfaced.

