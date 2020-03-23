Tyler Perry Leads A Chorus Of Soulful Singers For The #HesGotTheWholeWorld Challenge

The global coronavirus pandemic is actually bringing out the best in some people. Whether it’s civic leaders like Andrew Cuomo and Omari Hardy, or DJ’s like D-Nice, leaders are stepping up to help those in need and to lift the spirits of those who are down. Tyler Perry for example, took to Instagram over the weekend by spreading the #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge.

The message so far has reached over 200,000 people. We love that Tyler recruited a range of talents including Chrystal Rucker, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard, Kierra Sheard, Dorinda Clark Cole, Yolanda Adams, Johnny Gill, Tamela Mann, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Travis Greene, Crystal Fox, Rodney East and more.

We also love that it was Tyler’s goal for his message to be spread across the world. We’re hoping that happens and he posts some of the videos in other languages.

What has helped you remain hopeful and optimistic amidst all the uncertainty? We had a ball at #ClubQuarantine over the weekend. We’re also using the time to catch up on shows on streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon and we really enjoyed listening to new music from Childish Gambino that he released over the weekend.