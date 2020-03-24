‘I Have Coronavirus!’ Florida Woman Roundhouse Kicks Boyfriend, Spits At Paramedic

While the coronavirus pandemic continues, more and more stories about people getting arrested for trying to weaponize the virus are surfacing. A Florida (of course) woman is making national headlines for her bizarre behavior that involves martial arts and a coronavirus claim. La-Donald Holmes, 38, was recently arrested after she attacked her boyfriend who refused to have sex with her. Village-News obtained a police report that says La-Donald, who trained black belt, then roundhouse kicked the man in the nose. She then punched him in the face and broke his nose.

The cops were called but an agitated La-Donald refused to go down without a fight. When the police attempted to arrest her, she repeatedly fell to the ground and paramedics were called because authorities thought she was having a medical episode. Village News adds that when the paramedics attempted to secure her to a stretcher, she coughed in a paramedic’s face and shouted, “I have the Coronavirus!” A deputy noted in the police report that “copious amounts of saliva” landed on the paramedic’s face.

Holmes was arrested on charges of felony battery and battery on a paramedic. She’s currently in the Lake County Jail.