It’s April 1st & ‘Rona Rentmageddon Has Officially Begun

Landlord: “You got your rent?” Me: “You got the COVID-19 vaccine?” pic.twitter.com/3CUIkWsHO1 — QuaranTeedra Moses (@urbestenemy) March 26, 2020

We’ve finally reached the dreaded 1st of April (after the longest month ever) where stressed out citizens who haven’t worked since the Corona chaos shut down everything are expected to pay rent despite the unprecedented circumstances surrounding the whole entire nation.

At this point, we’re on our own without a competent adult in charge or any comprehensive plan (no national rent freeze???) to handle the looming housing crisis.

And, sadly, things will only get worse at a doom and gloomy time in our country where even the CHEESECAKE FACTORY is struggling to pay rent–no, seriously–and openly defying building managers like many other Americans struggling to survive zero paycheck to zero paycheck.

landlord: “where’s your rent for April?” me: pic.twitter.com/JbyQekETNf — james lately 🅧 (@jameslately) March 23, 2020

Peep the Twitter hysteria over ‘rona rent being due on the flip.