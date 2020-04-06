Sweet Swirlmance: Zuri Hall Reveals How She Met Her Vanilla King Sean Culkin

Zuri Hall And Her Boyfriend Sean Culkin Talk About How They Met

Y’all remember Zuri Hall, the entertainment correspondent? She’s been dating Los Angeles Chargers’ football player Sean Culkin for over a year now and the couple recently took to her YouTube channel to talk about their relationship and how they first met and hit it off. Ironically, they met at her job when she agreed to allow her E! coworkers Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy asked her to film a segment of a new show where they planned to try their hands at matchmaking. Our favorite part of the video happens around the eight minute mark when Sean starts talking about how excited he got to see Zuri walking his way.

Zuri actually posted this video on IG on the one year anniversary of their first meetup.

We did a little IG stalking and found a treasure trove of photos of the adorable couple.

Dance by the water ‘neath the Mexican sky

We loved these shots of the couple kissing by the ocean at a friend’s wedding in Mexico earlier this year.

🎵 High tide or low tide, I'll be by your side…

Hit the flip for more fun pictures.

