Bye Bully! Kenya Claps Backs At NeNe’s Claims That She Tried To Provoke Her

Although season 12 of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” is over, there’s still unfinished business ahead of the reunion. During Sunday’s season finale, viewers saw Kenya and NeNe faceoff one last time, this time at Kandi’s baby shower. During the shower, Marlo Hampton asked if Kenya’s quote calling NeNe a “bully with very few friends” was fake and things got heated.

“It’s not fake and you know it’s not fake,” said Kenya.”There’s video and you’ve seen it.”

That led to NeNe calling Kenya the actual bully in the situation and noting once again that she DIDN’T spit on her in Greece.

Then Kenya moved in NeNe’s direction to “speak to Shamea Morton” about the situation and NeNe took it as a threat and a move to provoke her into violence.

“Don’t touch me, that ain’t gonna be what you want. You put your hand on me. You gonna need security!”

Afterward, the girls were split with Cynthia Bailey and Kandi seemingly taking Kenya’s side and Porsha Williams agreeing with NeNe that Kenya tried to start a fight.

According to Kenya however, the provoking claims are ridiculous, see her thoughts on the flip.