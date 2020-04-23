RHOA Reunion Filming Virtually Today, Wigs Will Be Eviscerated

Hopefully, Andy’s mute game is STRONG because the virtual #RHOA Reunion is finally happening. As previously reported Andy Cohen confirmed that we won’t be getting an in-person reunion for the ATL version of Bravo’s biggest franchise and rumors are swirling that today, April 23, the virtual reunion will take place.

RHOA fan pages are confirming that producers have been sent to each housewife’s homes to prepare them for the recap of the season.

“I know it’s been confirmed all over social media, but I just got first hand confirmation that yes the virtual reunion is filming tomorrow!” wrote the @HousewivesOfATL page yesterday. “May all of the ladies have the glam gods by their side as they prepare, and may all of the technology and equipment run smoothly! Can’t wait!”

Kenya Moore also told fans she was checking her lighting for the upcoming showdown…

and called in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to dish on the #RHOA finale ahead of the reunion.

“I don’t even understand why we’re having a debate on who is a bully,” said Kenya referring to NeNe who denied that she was the bully in their feud. “I think it goes beyond being a bully it goes to…who is trash? Anyone defending this behavior in present-day needs God.”

OOOP! She also confirmed the reunion’s filming and told Eva “See you on Thursday!”

Details are still skimpy about the reunion’s air date and whether or not it’ll be several parts as usual, but we’ll keep you posted.

Will YOU be watching the virtual RHOA reunion???