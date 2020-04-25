Seriously?! Four Men Allegedly Held A Woman Captive To Steal Her Stimulus Money

Money makes people do crazy things, especially during a time like this.

Police in Indiana arrested four men this week who are all being accused of breaking into a woman’s home to steal her stimulus check.

According to legal documents obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times, the four suspects entered her residence using a stolen key after learning the victim had received a stimulus check as part of the government’s coronavirus relief package. Paul Blankenship, Phillip Guzman, Jacob Baughman, and Christopher Henderson allegedly woke the woman up at around 1:30 a.m. before taking her phone and demanding she hand over her money.

Henderson allegedly pointed a gun at the woman at one point, saying “these are for you,” in reference to the bullets. Guzman later became frustrated after their hours-long search failed to yield any money, which prompted him to assault the woman, the court documents state

Once they left, the men told the woman to stay inside, saying they planned to return. Once the suspects fled the scene, the woman drove to the police station and reported the incident, telling officers she knew them.

All four suspects ended up being arrested on Sunday and charged with attempted armed robbery, criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, and burglary with a deadly weapon. Blankenship was ordered to be held without bail; The others were held on $75,000 bond.