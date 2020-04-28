Lawd, Have Mercy: Former NBA Baller Sebastian Telfair Loses Both His Mother And Brother After They Battled COVID-19

Sebastian Telfair's mother and brother both died after battling coronavirus

- By Bossip Staff

Sebastian Telfair has lived a hard life recently. Back in August, BOSSIP reported that he turned himself in on weapons charges in his hometown of New York City and was sentenced 3 1/2 years in prison. He is now confined to house arrest after posting $500,000 bail.

If that isn’t hard enough, news just broke vai NYPost that Telfair has now lost both is mother and older brother to the coronavirus pandemic.

Erica Telfair, age 64, died on Monday. Her official cause of death is unknown but she had previously tested positive for the disease. Dan Turner died back on March 28 and his cause of death was confirmed as COVID-19. Stephon Marbury, Sebastian’s cousin, told The Undefeated that Erica was “fighting for her life” during a March interview.

Our sincerest thoughts and prayers go out to the Telfair family and all those who loved Erica and Dan. More than 12,000 people in NYC have died from COVID-19. Stay home until this curve is flattened!

