Sebastian Telfair – Quietly Turns Himself Into Prison For Gun Charge, Eligible For Parole In 2022 (Exclusive)

NBA Baller Begins Prison Bid For Gun Charge

He’s traded in an NBA player’s uniform for a prison jumpsuit.

Sebastian Telfair surrendered to authorities and has begun serving time in connection to his gun charge, BOSSIP has learned.

Telfair, 34, turned himself in Aug. 20 after he was found guilty earlier this summer of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Cops pulled him over in his native Brooklyn back in 2017 for driving without his lights on and found a cache of weapons and marijuana. Later, at his trial, both his estranged wife and mistress testified against him.

Now known as prisoner number 19A3083, Telfair has spent the last few weeks at the maximum-security Downstate Correctional Facility in Dutchess County, where he is being processed, according to records obtained by BOSSIP.

Prison staff are evaluating Telfair’s mental health, medical and program needs as well as his security level.

Once the process is complete, he’ll be transferred.

It’s a far cry from his life in the NBA, where he played for more than a decade, first for the Portland Trailblazers and then for Minnesota Timberwolves and the Toronto Raptors.