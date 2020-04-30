Hot Girl Gratitude: Megan Thee Stallion Says Beyoncé Collab Would Make Her Late Mom Proud [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion has had several hurdles to overcome to get to where she is today. Whatever men have to do to break into the rap game, women have to do twice as much–but Megan’s nonstop hustle has landed her undeniable fame, placements on the Billboard charts, multiple festival line ups, and current Tik-Tok domination.

The rapper recently had a very public and messy dispute with her label, 1501, and its CEO Carl Crawford, in which she came out victorious and able to release her project, Suga. Perhaps the biggest hurdle was the loss of her mother Ms. Holly, who was not only a rapper herself but Meg’s manager and all-around right hand in this cold business known as the music industry.

Yesterday, Meg released the official remix to her track “Savage” featuring the Queen, Beyoncé. The remix is not only a big deal because it’s Bey, but also because she is hands down the biggest artist from Meg’s hometown, Houston.

Thee Stallion took to Instagram live for a socially distanced celebration in regards to the huge release. During the live, Meg opened up about what the track would mean to her mom and was brought to tears while reflecting. Meg’s mom would be beyond proud as she was a huge Bey fan, according to the rapper.

“My momma was a huge fan of Beyonce and she used to make me watch a lot of Beyonce stuff,” said Meg.

You can catch the video from the live below.