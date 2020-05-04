Finessed: Youtube Prankster Tricks Carole Baskin Into Her First Interview By Faking As Jimmy Fallon [Video]

One of the most talked-about shows during the COVID-19 quarantine was without a doubt Tiger King. Many of us walked away wondering quite a few things: How are tigers only $2000? How did Joe Exotic turn two straight men gay? But most importantly: Where is Carole Baskin’s first husband? Throughout the entire mini-series, the common undertone was Carol Baskin may or may not have *allegedly* killed her husband and fed him to the tigers. At one point in the series, they even ask Carol what would make a tiger attack someone and she had all the answers.

The other star of the series, Joe Exotic, is currently behind bars for an alleged murder-for-hire plot against Carol, but still insists she definitely killed her husband. Since the show was released, Carol and her team have been out of the spotlight and only posting videos to their Youtube channel, blasting the directors of the show for deceiving her and her new husband based on how the series turned out.

Now, thanks to some clever Youtubers, Carol has been tricked into giving her first official interview post-Tiger King. Archie Manners and Josh Pieters are pranksters who trick celebrities into doing interviews posing as late-night TV show hosts or members of their team. This time around, they posed as Jimmy Fallon and while Carol shot them down several times, they finally got her to agree to the interview on the terms they would not mention the Tiger King series. These two even pulled audio from Jimmy interviewing other people for their prank, which worked out surprisingly well.

Their mission was a success and you can see it for yourself by watching below.