Do Better: Watch The Zoom Call Where Uber Fired Over 3,500 Employees Before Offering Billions To Buy Grubhub [Video]

The impact from the coronavirus has driven unemployment to record highs, with millions of new Americans applying for unemployment every single day. While some companies are laying off to save their business and some are reducing salaries, you also have those who are using COVID-19 as an excuse to let people go, something some suspect happened at Uber.

Earlier this week the popular rideshare company announced that it was laying off 3,500 workers. The company informed these employees via a pre-recorded zoom call featuring all 3,500 impacted employees. On the call, they claim to have chosen this route to avoid the employees hearing it on the news or from outside media outlets. However, many thought the move was downright distasteful.

In the below video you can see an Uber employee attempt to be as fake concerned as possible before not taking any questions after the life-changing news. Then, not even hours later, news broke that Uber made a substantial offer to purchase food delivery service Grubhub in what is being called a “complete takeover.” With thousands of jobs lost due to the economy, nothing says the decision was right more than offering billions for another company…right?

Watch the video below and decide for yourself.