“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Briana Got Jaw-Jabbed By Egypt… How Much Trouble Is She In For Now? [VIDEO]

A new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” airs tomorrow night but y’all already know you can count on us for the exclusive sneak peek clip. Last week Egypt and Briana got into it something serious and it looks like the clip is all about the aftermath. Check it out below:

We’re gonna need a closeup on that jaw y’all.

Here’s what to expect from the episode:

Fists fly between Egypt and Briana and the battle lines are drawn! Twist and Sam go head-to-head. Romeo goes ballistic over the drama and enlists Eric to summon everyone to a sit down. Romeo’s request enrages the Simmons family.

GROWING UP HIP HOP – “THE MASTER DEMAND” – Airs Thursday, May 14th at 9/8C on WeTV