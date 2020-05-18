Blame Corona: LAPD Blames COVID-19 For Slow Progress In Pop Smoke Murder Investigation

One of the most shocking celebrity deaths of 2020 was the cold-blooded murder of NYC drill rapper Pop Smoke back in February. Pop Smoke was killed in a home invasion while staying at a rental home in Los Angeles that belonged to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp. The motive for the murder is still unclear, however, the rapper being killed and no items such as jewelry or money being taken rules out robbery as the motive.

Later, LAPD released the 911 call from the night of the incident, which didn’t give any more insight into the situation, but you could hear the confusion and chaos in the background of the call. In the aftermath, LAPD has stated they are having a tough time trying to close the case as everyone surrounding the situation refuses to cooperate with police, leaving not only LAPD but his whole family desperate for answers. The only thing they had was the clear indication that this was a targeted hit and not a robbery.

Since February, not much progress has been made and according to reports from TMZ, LAPD is blaming COVID-19 for the delay in the investigation.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … response to COVID-19 and related issues has been LAPD’s top priority the past 2 months, meaning less time and resources available to focus on the rapper’s killer. When detectives are able to investigate, we’re told they still try to go out and safely speak face-to-face with people in an attempt to gather evidence … but that’s been a challenge already in this case.

LAPD also told the publication they hope the release of Pop Smoke’s upcoming posthumous album in June will help renew interest in the case and get anyone with information to start talking.