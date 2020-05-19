T-Shirt Time: Immensely Melanated Pauly D Debuts His Quarantine Beard, Guidettes & Guidos Go Crazy

“Cabs are heeeeeeere!” indeed…

Pauly D, MTV’s “Gym, Tan, Laundry” Guido from “Jersey Shore”, has become a trending topic for his new quarantined look. The 39-year-old reality star has grown a beard and he gave his followers their first look at it on April 24 with a selfie captioned, “Quarantine Beard………”

He’s since taken the beard (and his skin tone) up a notch with a tatted up, QUITE concentrated in melanin selfie captioned, “New Flex💪🏽…….”

Who. Is. This?????

The viral video comes after the Las Vegas nightclub DJ shared a video of himself in the gym where he proudly said his “beard’s getting strong.”

Pauly D’s new look is now catching the eye of guidos and guidettes who are very much DTF their Jersey Store crush.

“Pauly D is trending. All I gotta say is that man has been a piece of fine since “IT’S T SHIRT TIIIIIIIME”,” wrote one. “Pauly D has absolutely no business being that f****g fine,” added another.

Pauly D BEEN fine it took y’all this long to figure it out pic.twitter.com/XkJzQBj872 — July 19 (@212Lexus) May 18, 2020

Pauly D is trending. All I gotta say is that man has been a piece of fine since “IT’S T SHIRT TIIIIIIIME” pic.twitter.com/XFVjLpEC4w — Uhleeseeuh (@baroquetwerks) May 18, 2020

Pauly D has absolutely no business being that fucking fine pic.twitter.com/qczBItTJPw — yisaira (@ChampagneYisa) May 18, 2020

We’re not quite sure who this man of color cosplaying as Pauly D is but we’ll let you know when we figure it out.

Just in the house if ya need me pic.twitter.com/VZWiMJobrj — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) May 18, 2020

What do YOU think about “Pauly D’s” new look???

