What A Loser: Greedy Opportunist Files Trademark For George Floyd’s Name In TV & Film

The running theme of 2020 has been wondering which history-altering event will happen at the beginning of each new month to inevitably top the last. Kobe’s death, the coronavirus, and Murder hornets came out on top in the first half of 2020, but the senseless death of George Floyd is the one that changed the entire world as we know it.

We are heading into the fourth week of nationwide protests as a response to Floyd’s killing and all of the unjust police killings that proceeded his. Right now, we’re in the middle of what is sure to be a defining moment in history which will eventually play out on the big screen and other entertainment avenues.

According to reports from TMZ, people are already trying to set themselves up to profit off of Black pain for financial gain.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a man named Munemo Mushonga filed a trademark application to use the name George Floyd in the “production and distribution of television shows and movies.” It seems Mushonga is looking to capitalize on the Black Lives Matter movement that sprouted up in the wake of Floyd’s killing, because he has no known connection to George’s family and wouldn’t tell us his grand plans. Mushonga was mum when we asked him what he hoped to gain from the trademark, if approved, and refused to divulge why he filed the application or the inspiration behind it.

Munemo Mushonga has no affiliation to George Floyd’s family or estate in any shape or fashion. If the application is approved, he could end up losing more money in legal battles than he would ever make in the first place. This just goes to show you that there are still despicable people in this world who don’t care about Black struggles but will use them to advance themselves and their pockets by any means possible.