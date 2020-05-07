RHOAReunion Preview: Eva & NeNe Face Off—& Porsha Drops THESE Revealing Receipts On Kenya

A preview of Sunday’s #RHOA Reunion has been released and it’s JUICY and packed with drama.

As previously reported NeNe went on a rant about Eva and claimed she “isn’t holding her weight.” and should be replaced by (NeNe’s reconciled friend) Kim Zolciak or maybe Phaedra Parks.

That clearly set Eva off and a showdown ensued between them, with Eva claiming that NeNe’s just jealous of her.

“You just wanna save that plum and turn it into a peach and nobody’s going to help you,” said NeNe during the RHOA Reunion. “I was on the red carpet you were trying to get on when I met you, sweetheart,” said Eva. “Girl, nobody cares about you being on carpets 17 years ago!” replied NeNe.

Eva then ticked off her accomplishments including magazine covers and modeling gigs—but NeNe said that was all irrelevant.

“All you can talk about is Top Model and that was the last time you were on top!” said NeNe before adding; “You were out there licking bottoms to stay on top!”

MESSY!

That’s not all that went down, however, even more drama erupted when Porsha Williams brought out some receipts…

