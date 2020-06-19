G.O.O.D. Vibes: Teyana Taylor Celebrates New Album With Star-Studded Listening Party In Revolutionary Wonderland

With the disastrous rollout of 2018 sleeper “KTSE” behind her, established R&B dynamo Teyana Taylor bounced back with a sonically refreshing project entitled “The Album” (featuring everybody from Erykah Badu to Future to Missy Elliott to Lauryn Hill) that she celebrated with a star-studded listening party in a revolutionary wonderland nestled inside a Beverly Hills mansion.

Oh yes, it was an EPIC affair with a slew of stars gathering in a bubble outside of COVID mania to laugh, fellowship, enjoy several different themed rooms in a dazzling mansion and vibe to the soon-to-be album of the moment that has everything necessary to propel Teyana to the next level of stardom.

Hit the flip for a peek into Teyana’s revolutionary wonderland.