Pay Her: L.O.L. Surprise! Toys Accused Of Jacking Black Woman’s Entire Likeness For “Rainbow Raver” Doll

What’s happening here? Popular toy company LOL Surprise! is being accused of jacking the likeness of a Black creative they hired as an influencer back in 2019 and now the company is straight-up ghosting the woman after she reached out with (obvious to us) receipts.

Amina Mucciolo, the creator accusing the company, says she wore her hair in teal pigtails for several months between 2018 and 2019, sharing the photos online and getting tons of likes. Conveniently, LOL Surprise! reached out to hire Mucciolo to be a guest on their YouTube channel for a kid’s interior design show. Three months later, the company produced a doll that looked like this:

Cute right?! What isn’t cute is that it looks like they jacked Amina’s whole swag for their “special” doll release. WTH?! After Amina reached out, LOL made the above post denying everything. The doll company suggests that the similarities are coincidental and were in production before they met with Amina, but her photos don’t lie:

Amina is fighting hard to figure out how to tackle this dispute the right way. She’s dealing with a corporation and admits she doesn’t have the finances to fight them, especially when they’re being super sketchy and unresponsive. She’s now raising money for a lawyer.

I refuse to be silenced by them or anyone else! Since our original post, MGA Ent (their parent company) made a very aggressive attempt to contact us, and then within the hour (before we had a chance to respond) began spreading lies about me and my motivation in bringing this issue to light. Given that they’ve shown us no reason to trust them, I decided that it would be a bad idea to engage them without a lawyer. We are currently in the process of hiring one now.

Unbelievable! If you’re a lawyer, or would like to help Mrs. Mucciolo raise funds for a lawyer, you can do so here!

What do YOU think of all of this?