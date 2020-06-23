Uh, Wait, What? Bubba Wallace Was Not The Target Of A Hate Crime Says FBI, Claims Noose Is “Garage Door Pull Rope”

Welp, we definitely didn’t see THIS coming.

According to ESPN, the FBI is claiming that Bubba Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime. Their investigation has concluded that the noose that was found in his garage was “actually” a “garage door pull rope”. Yes, you read that correctly. 2020 is 2020’ing.

Here’s the official statement from NASCAR.

“The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall,” NASCAR said in its statement. “This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment. “We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.”

For their part, the feds representatives, U.S. Attorney Jay Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr., say that “although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week.”

Obviously, this looks a bit crazy in light of the “solidarity” demonstration that took place yesterday at the Talladega Motor Speedway. One could argue that the silver lining in all this is the fact NASCAR took the step to make such a public gesture under the belief that Bubba was targeted in a hate crime. We can also hear the insufferable tap dancing from the Black conservative posse like Shmandance Shmowens who will use this incident to “Jussie-ize” Bubba and cast aspersions on his name.

F**k those people.

That said, WTF is ACTUALLY going on here????