BOSSIPSounds: 6LACK Releases New Track “Float” To Celebrate His Birthday [Audio]

6LACK is gearing up to challenge his 2018 release “East Atlanta Love Letter” for its rank among the best in his already solid discography. The Atlanta-born artist previously announced that his upcoming EP, “6 PC Hot” will release this Friday, which has fans on their toes in anticipation. The name of the project comes from his love of chicken wings, which he has always been vocal about, he even had his own flavor at American Deli for a limited time. With a title like “6 PC Hot,” it only makes sense he delivers his own hot sauce with the release of his EP, which is exactly what he plans to do.

If you visit his website, 6lackbox.com, you are greeted with a whole load of information about his career, but you can also get more details about his very own hot sauce, which is releasing at the same time as his album. New music, chicken wings, a new signature hot sauce from 6lack–it really doesn’t take a genius to see that this rollout is top tier.

To help usher in his upcoming EP and his birthday, 6LACK released a new track, “Float” to hold people over until it is time for chicken wings and his new album.

You can listen to “Float” below.